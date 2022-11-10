Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• IDEX Biometrics IDBA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Wix.com WIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $343.33 million.
• ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion.
• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TG Therapeutics TGTX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dillard's DDS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• VerifyMe VRME is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Waldencast WALD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAMR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Theriva Biologics TOVX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Golden Minerals AUMN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Hudson Global HSON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.
• P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.
• CAE CAE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $702.00 million.
• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.19 million.
• eMagin EMAN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Honest Co HNST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.32 million.
• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
• ProPhase Labs PRPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.42 million.
• Cormedix CRMD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.59 million.
• TORM TRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.20 million.
• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.
• UroGen Pharma URGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $20.15 million.
• Docebo DCBO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.52 million.
• LiqTech Intl LIQT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• BRC BRCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.95 million.
• Energy Focus EFOI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Global Business Travel GBTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $493.45 million.
• Hagerty HGTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $206.83 million.
• Zevia ZVIA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.58 million.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.
• S&W Seed SANW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.
• Stereotaxis STXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.
• N-able NABL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $92.85 million.
• Xometry XMTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $103.33 million.
• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $463.94 million.
• PureCycle Technologies PCT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Himax Technologies HIMX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CION Invt CION is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.
• AstraZeneca AZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion.
• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $908.18 million.
• Digi International DGII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $100.40 million.
• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mogo MOGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.61 million.
• Mind Medicine MNMD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dynatronics DYNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.81 million.
• Alithya Group ALYA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.88 million.
• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.81 million.
• Real Brokerage REAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.70 million.
• Minim MINM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.
• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $219.69 million.
• PGT Innovations PGTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $381.10 million.
• Humacyte HUMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Passage Bio PASG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Hut 8 Mining HUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.84 million.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.18 million.
• Mondee Hldgs MOND is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.63 million.
• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aspira Womens Health AWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.20 million.
• Genius Sports GENI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.
• Better Choice Co BTTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $14.05 million.
• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $170.34 million.
• Janus Intl Gr JBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $232.20 million.
• BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.
• EQRx EQRX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MoneyLion ML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $92.08 million.
• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 TWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $494.14 million.
• Paysafe PSFE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Outbrain OB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $208.77 million.
• Radcom RDCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.
• Warby Parker WRBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $144.62 million.
• Latham Group SWIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $190.89 million.
• Sharecare SHCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.14 million.
• Compx Intl CIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $575.82 million.
• IsoPlexis ISO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.63 million.
• Olink Holding OLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.96 million.
• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.39 million.
• Privia Health Group PRVA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $83.89 million.
• Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.
• Solo Brands DTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $85.14 million.
• US Foods Hldg USFD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.75 billion.
• Primo Water PRMW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $782.62 million.
• Blackstone Secured BXSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $211.27 million.
• Arhaus ARHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $293.79 million.
• Kaltura KLTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.35 million.
• Utz Brands UTZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $341.78 million.
• Jounce Therapeutics JNCE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.
• 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $279.69 million.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $81.99 million.
• Home Point Capital HMPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $71.05 million.
• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $502.40 million.
• Babylon Holdings BBLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $271.64 million.
• New York City REIT NYC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aegon AEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.
• CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TransDigm Gr TDG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• Acacia Research ACTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.
• RBC Bearings RBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $361.44 million.
• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $870 thousand.
• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $163.56 million.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $946.44 million.
• YETI Holdings YETI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $414.50 million.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $543.28 million.
• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $560.17 million.
• NICE NICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $548.81 million.
• Azul AZUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $807.36 million.
• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.
• Tapestry TPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Becton, Dickinson BDX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
• WestRock WRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.
• NIO NIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SK Telecom Co SKM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Titan Medical TMDI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Central Puerto CEPU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AcuityAds Holdings ATY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gogoro GGR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CI Financial CIXX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• WeWork WE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• National Grid NGG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Cosan CSAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.
• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $310 thousand.
• Epsilon Energy EPSN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Microvast Holdings MVST is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Vasta Platform VSTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.79 million.
• Enfusion ENFN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.54 million.
• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $261.25 million.
• SoundHound AI SOUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.95 million.
• Indie Semiconductor INDI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.98 million.
• Panbela Therapeutics PBLA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $277.16 million.
• US Energy USEG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• EverCommerce EVCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $160.19 million.
• Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $422.93 million.
• Karat Packaging KRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $119.07 million.
• Blend Labs BLND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.
• Myomo MYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.
• Eyenovia EYEN is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.
• Research Solutions RSSS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Intl General Insurance IGIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $128.60 million.
• XWELL XWEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.37 million.
• Regulus Therapeutics RGLS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• T2 Biosystems TTOO is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.04 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.
• Laird Superfood LSF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.48 million.
• Hyperfine HYPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.
• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Iridex IRIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.87 million.
• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.
• Xos XOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.31 million.
• FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.21 million.
• GoHealth GOCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $142.45 million.
• Phunware PHUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.01 million.
• LifeMD LFMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.
• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $41.90 million.
• Integral Ad Science IAS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Transact Technologies TACT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.
• CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.98 million.
• Duolingo DUOL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $95.24 million.
• Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.02 per share on revenue of $10.67 million.
• Oyster Point Pharma OYST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.93 million.
• Acutus Medical AFIB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.65 million.
• Co-Diagnostics CODX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.
• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $64.99 million.
• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.22 million.
• aTyr Pharma LIFE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $330 thousand.
• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• LogicMark LGMK is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Journey Medical DERM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $17.65 million.
• Beam Glb BEEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.08 million.
• ProFrac Holding ACDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $681.05 million.
• NextNav NN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.42 million.
• Crexendo CXDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.96 million.
• Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $430 thousand.
• Amylyx Pharma AMLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.
• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Invivyd IVVD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• YPF YPF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• AgileThought AGIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.11 million.
• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.
• Asensus Surgical ASXC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.
• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $111.21 million.
• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $19.86 million.
• AudioEye AEYE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.75 million.
• Dave DAVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.55 million.
• Sientra SIEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.63 million.
• Tenon Medical TNON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $280 thousand.
• Isoray ISR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.
• Amprius Technologies AMPX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $520 thousand.
• Dyadic International DYAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.
• Mister Car Wash MCW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $215.53 million.
• AvePoint AVPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.66 million.
• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.48 million.
• OncoCyte OCX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.
• Motorsport Games MSGM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.
• Luna Innovations LUNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.
• Neovasc NVCN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• icad ICAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.07 million.
• One Stop Systems OSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.49 million.
• Viveve Medical VIVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.
• Rain Therapeutics RAIN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AEye LIDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $730 thousand.
• Aurora Cannabis ACB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $51.82 million.
• OpGen OPGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• Archer Aviation ACHR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.19 million.
• Harte-Hanks HHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $50.90 million.
• Urban-gro UGRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.
• LightPath Technologies LPTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.
• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.
• Poshmark POSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $86.62 million.
• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.
• Expensify EXFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.92 million.
• Agiliti AGTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $273.41 million.
• Reed's REED is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Vtex VTEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.98 million.
• HeartBeam BEAT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.
• Vitru VTRU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $75.63 million.
• Archaea Energy LFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $110.33 million.
• PDF Solutions PDFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.
• LegalZoom.com LZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $149.93 million.
• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.63 million.
• Sight Sciences SGHT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.69 million.
• AVITA Medical RCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.
• Wag Group PET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.98 million.
• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.51 million.
• Compass COMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• Heritage Glb HGBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.23 million.
• Pagaya Technologies PGY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $179.85 million.
• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $183.27 million.
• Akili AKLI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
• System1 SST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $207.92 million.
• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.
• SAP SAP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Stantec STN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• SmartRent SMRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.
• Hippo Holdings HIPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.87 per share on revenue of $31.51 million.
• Venus Concept VERO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.14 million.
• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $96.03 million.
• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Barings BDC BBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $59.01 million.
• Airgain AIRG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dare Bioscience DARE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.
• Biolase BIOL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $10.65 million.
• Matterport MTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $35.94 million.
• Toast TOST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $721.52 million.
• Flowers Foods FLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Doma Holdings DOMA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $124.68 million.
• Athersys ATHX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sierra Wireless SWIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.
• Beazer Homes USA BZH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $718.55 million.
• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $100.12 million.
• Innodata INOD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• LiveOne LVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.13 million.
• Companhia De Saneamento SBS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BSQUARE BSQR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AuthID AUID is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Silver Spike Investment SSIC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.