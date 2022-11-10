Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• IDEX Biometrics IDBA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wix.com WIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $343.33 million.

• ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion.

• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dillard's DDS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VerifyMe VRME is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Waldencast WALD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAMR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Theriva Biologics TOVX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Golden Minerals AUMN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hudson Global HSON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.

• P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.

• CAE CAE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $702.00 million.

• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.19 million.

• eMagin EMAN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Honest Co HNST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.32 million.

• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.42 million.

• Cormedix CRMD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.59 million.

• TORM TRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.20 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $20.15 million.

• Docebo DCBO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.52 million.

• LiqTech Intl LIQT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• BRC BRCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.95 million.

• Energy Focus EFOI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Business Travel GBTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $493.45 million.

• Hagerty HGTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $206.83 million.

• Zevia ZVIA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.58 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.

• N-able NABL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $92.85 million.

• Xometry XMTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $103.33 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $463.94 million.

• PureCycle Technologies PCT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Himax Technologies HIMX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CION Invt CION is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion.

• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $908.18 million.

• Digi International DGII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $100.40 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mogo MOGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.61 million.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dynatronics DYNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.81 million.

• Alithya Group ALYA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.88 million.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.81 million.

• Real Brokerage REAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.70 million.

• Minim MINM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $219.69 million.

• PGT Innovations PGTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $381.10 million.

• Humacyte HUMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Passage Bio PASG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hut 8 Mining HUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.84 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.18 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.63 million.

• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aspira Womens Health AWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.20 million.

• Genius Sports GENI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.

• Better Choice Co BTTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $14.05 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $170.34 million.

• Janus Intl Gr JBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $232.20 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.

• EQRx EQRX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MoneyLion ML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $92.08 million.

• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 TWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $494.14 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Outbrain OB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $208.77 million.

• Radcom RDCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $144.62 million.

• Latham Group SWIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $190.89 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.14 million.

• Compx Intl CIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $575.82 million.

• IsoPlexis ISO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.63 million.

• Olink Holding OLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.96 million.

• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.39 million.

• Privia Health Group PRVA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $83.89 million.

• Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• Solo Brands DTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $85.14 million.

• US Foods Hldg USFD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.75 billion.

• Primo Water PRMW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $782.62 million.

• Blackstone Secured BXSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $211.27 million.

• Arhaus ARHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $293.79 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.35 million.

• Utz Brands UTZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $341.78 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics JNCE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $279.69 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $81.99 million.

• Home Point Capital HMPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $71.05 million.

• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $502.40 million.

• Babylon Holdings BBLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $271.64 million.

• New York City REIT NYC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aegon AEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Acacia Research ACTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• RBC Bearings RBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $361.44 million.

• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $870 thousand.

• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $163.56 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $946.44 million.

• YETI Holdings YETI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $414.50 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $543.28 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $560.17 million.

• NICE NICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $548.81 million.

• Azul AZUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $807.36 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• Tapestry TPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Becton, Dickinson BDX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• WestRock WRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• NIO NIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SK Telecom Co SKM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Titan Medical TMDI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Central Puerto CEPU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AcuityAds Holdings ATY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gogoro GGR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CI Financial CIXX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WeWork WE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• National Grid NGG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cosan CSAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.

• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $310 thousand.

• Epsilon Energy EPSN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Microvast Holdings MVST is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vasta Platform VSTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.79 million.

• Enfusion ENFN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.54 million.

• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $261.25 million.

• SoundHound AI SOUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.95 million.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.98 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics PBLA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $277.16 million.

• US Energy USEG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EverCommerce EVCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $160.19 million.

• Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $422.93 million.

• Karat Packaging KRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $119.07 million.

• Blend Labs BLND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.

• Myomo MYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Eyenovia EYEN is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Intl General Insurance IGIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $128.60 million.

• XWELL XWEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.37 million.

• Regulus Therapeutics RGLS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• T2 Biosystems TTOO is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.04 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Laird Superfood LSF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.48 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Iridex IRIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.87 million.

• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.

• Xos XOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.31 million.

• FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.21 million.

• GoHealth GOCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $142.45 million.

• Phunware PHUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.01 million.

• LifeMD LFMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.

• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $41.90 million.

• Integral Ad Science IAS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Transact Technologies TACT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.

• CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.98 million.

• Duolingo DUOL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $95.24 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.02 per share on revenue of $10.67 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma OYST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.93 million.

• Acutus Medical AFIB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.65 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $64.99 million.

• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.22 million.

• aTyr Pharma LIFE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $330 thousand.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LogicMark LGMK is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Journey Medical DERM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $17.65 million.

• Beam Glb BEEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.08 million.

• ProFrac Holding ACDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $681.05 million.

• NextNav NN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.42 million.

• Crexendo CXDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.96 million.

• Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $430 thousand.

• Amylyx Pharma AMLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Invivyd IVVD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• YPF YPF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• AgileThought AGIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.11 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• Asensus Surgical ASXC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $111.21 million.

• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $19.86 million.

• AudioEye AEYE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.75 million.

• Dave DAVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.55 million.

• Sientra SIEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.63 million.

• Tenon Medical TNON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $280 thousand.

• Isoray ISR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• Amprius Technologies AMPX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $520 thousand.

• Dyadic International DYAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $215.53 million.

• AvePoint AVPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.66 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.48 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.

• Luna Innovations LUNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.

• Neovasc NVCN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• icad ICAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.07 million.

• One Stop Systems OSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.49 million.

• Viveve Medical VIVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Rain Therapeutics RAIN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AEye LIDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $730 thousand.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $51.82 million.

• OpGen OPGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.19 million.

• Harte-Hanks HHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $50.90 million.

• Urban-gro UGRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• Poshmark POSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $86.62 million.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.

• Expensify EXFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.92 million.

• Agiliti AGTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $273.41 million.

• Reed's REED is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vtex VTEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.98 million.

• HeartBeam BEAT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• Vitru VTRU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $75.63 million.

• Archaea Energy LFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $110.33 million.

• PDF Solutions PDFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.

• LegalZoom.com LZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $149.93 million.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.63 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.69 million.

• AVITA Medical RCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• Wag Group PET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.98 million.

• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.51 million.

• Compass COMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Heritage Glb HGBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.23 million.

• Pagaya Technologies PGY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $179.85 million.

• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $183.27 million.

• Akili AKLI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• System1 SST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $207.92 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.

• SAP SAP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stantec STN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• SmartRent SMRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.

• Hippo Holdings HIPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.87 per share on revenue of $31.51 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.14 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $96.03 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Barings BDC BBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $59.01 million.

• Airgain AIRG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.

• Biolase BIOL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $10.65 million.

• Matterport MTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $35.94 million.

• Toast TOST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $721.52 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Doma Holdings DOMA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $124.68 million.

• Athersys ATHX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sierra Wireless SWIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Beazer Homes USA BZH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $718.55 million.

• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $100.12 million.

• Innodata INOD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LiveOne LVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.13 million.

• Companhia De Saneamento SBS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BSQUARE BSQR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AuthID AUID is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Silver Spike Investment SSIC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.