Range
7.64 - 7.96
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2M
Div / Yield
0.08/1.01%
52 Wk
5.76 - 8.11
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
11.39
Open
7.68
P/E
10.71
EPS
0.69
Shares
683.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo is Brazilian water and waste management company. SABESP is one of the largest waste management companies in the world, and the state of Sao Paulo is the company's majority stakeholder. The company generates revenue through exclusive long-term agreements with municipal governments. It is not uncommon for SABESP to serve the vast majority of a market. The company operates in a single segment, which is Sanitation services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Companhia De Saneamento Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Companhia De Saneamento's (SBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Companhia De Saneamento (SBS)?

A

The stock price for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) is $7.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2018.

Q

When is Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) reporting earnings?

A

Companhia De Saneamento’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Companhia De Saneamento.

Q

What sector and industry does Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) operate in?

A

Companhia De Saneamento is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.