Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo is Brazilian water and waste management company. SABESP is one of the largest waste management companies in the world, and the state of Sao Paulo is the company's majority stakeholder. The company generates revenue through exclusive long-term agreements with municipal governments. It is not uncommon for SABESP to serve the vast majority of a market. The company operates in a single segment, which is Sanitation services.