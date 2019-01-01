QQQ
Range
12.5 - 13.48
Vol / Avg.
51.2K/231.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 18.48
Mkt Cap
727.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.92
P/E
31.64
EPS
0.11
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience. It provides a custom body contouring using proprietary AirSculpt method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. Its mission is to generate the best results for patients.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

AirSculpt Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AirSculpt Technologies's (AIRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) was reported by Raymond James on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting AIRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)?

A

The stock price for AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is $13.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AirSculpt Technologies.

Q

When is AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) reporting earnings?

A

AirSculpt Technologies's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AirSculpt Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) operate in?

A

AirSculpt Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.