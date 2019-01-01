QQQ
Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ARCA: TWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort Russell2000's (TWM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ARCA: TWM) is $15.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ARCA:TWM) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.