|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Consensus Cloud Solutions’s space includes: Model N (NYSE:MODN), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS).
The latest price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) was reported by Wedbush on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting CCSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.82% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is $53.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Consensus Cloud Solutions.
Consensus Cloud Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Consensus Cloud Solutions.
Consensus Cloud Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.