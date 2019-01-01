QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.21 - 4.49
Vol / Avg.
15.4K/47.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.47%
52 Wk
3.6 - 7.74
Mkt Cap
91.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.26
P/E
13.31
EPS
-0.01
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 7:40AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments: Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its cloud telecommunications segment offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. Also, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized, and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crexendo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crexendo (CXDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crexendo's (CXDO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crexendo (CXDO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) was reported by Lake Street on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CXDO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crexendo (CXDO)?

A

The stock price for Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) is $4.21 last updated Today at 4:57:09 PM.

Q

Does Crexendo (CXDO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) reporting earnings?

A

Crexendo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Crexendo (CXDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crexendo.

Q

What sector and industry does Crexendo (CXDO) operate in?

A

Crexendo is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.