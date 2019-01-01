Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments: Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its cloud telecommunications segment offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. Also, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized, and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.