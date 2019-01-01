QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Central Puerto SA is a private sector power generation company. It is mainly engaged in electric power generation and commercialization. The company is also involved in the natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions in Argentina. Its operating segment includes Electric Power Generation from conventional sources; Electric Power Generation from renewable sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution and others. The company derives maximum revenue from Electric Power Generation from conventional sources segment.

Central Puerto Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Puerto (CEPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Puerto's (CEPU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Central Puerto (CEPU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) was reported by JP Morgan on August 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CEPU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Puerto (CEPU)?

A

The stock price for Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) is $4.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Puerto (CEPU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Puerto.

Q

When is Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) reporting earnings?

A

Central Puerto’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Central Puerto (CEPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Puerto.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Puerto (CEPU) operate in?

A

Central Puerto is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.