Golden Minerals Co is a US-based exploration stage company. It is engaged in mining, construction, and exploration of precious metals and mineral properties. It owns and operates Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in or near historical precious metals producing regions of Mexico. The company's business is structured into two divisions, its Velardena Properties in Mexico and the other comprised of non-revenue producing activities including exploration, construction and general and administrative activities.

Golden Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Minerals (AUMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Minerals (AMEX: AUMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Minerals's (AUMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Minerals (AUMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golden Minerals (AMEX: AUMN) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on September 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AUMN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Minerals (AUMN)?

A

The stock price for Golden Minerals (AMEX: AUMN) is $0.444 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Minerals (AUMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Minerals.

Q

When is Golden Minerals (AMEX:AUMN) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Golden Minerals (AUMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Minerals (AUMN) operate in?

A

Golden Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.