Golden Minerals Co is a US-based exploration stage company. It is engaged in mining, construction, and exploration of precious metals and mineral properties. It owns and operates Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in or near historical precious metals producing regions of Mexico. The company's business is structured into two divisions, its Velardena Properties in Mexico and the other comprised of non-revenue producing activities including exploration, construction and general and administrative activities.