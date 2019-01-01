QQQ
Epsilon Energy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of primarily natural gas reserves in the United States. The operating segments of the company include Upstream segment activities include acquisition, development, and production of primarily natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment partners with two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system, and the corporate segment activities include corporate listing and governance functions of the corporation. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.

Epsilon Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epsilon Energy (EPSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Epsilon Energy's (EPSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epsilon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Epsilon Energy (EPSN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epsilon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Epsilon Energy (EPSN)?

A

The stock price for Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) is $5.7 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Epsilon Energy (EPSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epsilon Energy.

Q

When is Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) reporting earnings?

A

Epsilon Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Epsilon Energy (EPSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epsilon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Epsilon Energy (EPSN) operate in?

A

Epsilon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.