Epsilon Energy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of primarily natural gas reserves in the United States. The operating segments of the company include Upstream segment activities include acquisition, development, and production of primarily natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment partners with two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system, and the corporate segment activities include corporate listing and governance functions of the corporation. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.