Range
6.5 - 6.95
Vol / Avg.
21.4K/36.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.41 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
101.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health. The company's operating segment includes Diagnostic services and Consumer products. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer products segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProPhase Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProPhase Labs (PRPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProPhase Labs's (PRPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ProPhase Labs (PRPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PRPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 128.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ProPhase Labs (PRPH)?

A

The stock price for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProPhase Labs (PRPH) pay a dividend?

A

The next ProPhase Labs (PRPH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) reporting earnings?

A

ProPhase Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ProPhase Labs (PRPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProPhase Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does ProPhase Labs (PRPH) operate in?

A

ProPhase Labs is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.