ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health. The company's operating segment includes Diagnostic services and Consumer products. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer products segment.