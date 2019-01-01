QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Cadre Holdings Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of a diversified product portfolio of critical safety and survivability equipment to protect first responders, federal agencies, outdoor recreation, and personal protection markets.

Cadre Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadre Hldgs (CDRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadre Hldgs (NYSE: CDRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cadre Hldgs's (CDRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cadre Hldgs (CDRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cadre Hldgs (NYSE: CDRE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting CDRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadre Hldgs (CDRE)?

A

The stock price for Cadre Hldgs (NYSE: CDRE) is $21.5301 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadre Hldgs (CDRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) reporting earnings?

A

Cadre Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Cadre Hldgs (CDRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadre Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadre Hldgs (CDRE) operate in?

A

Cadre Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.