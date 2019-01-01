ñol

Mondee Hldgs
(NASDAQ:MOND)
$10.60
-1.40[-11.67%]
At close: Sep 16
$13.00
2.4000[22.64%]
After Hours: 4:55PM EDT
Day Range10.49 - 11.9552 Wk Range6.8 - 14.15Open / Close11.72 / 10.6Float / Outstanding- / 81.2M
Vol / Avg.48.6K / 113KMkt Cap861.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price10.42
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.06

Mondee Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:MOND), Quotes and News Summary

Mondee Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: MOND)

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-25
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.030 0.0100
REV38.940M42.700M3.760M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mondee Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mondee Hldgs (MOND) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mondee Hldgs's (MOND) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Mondee Hldgs (MOND) stock?
A

The latest price target for Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting MOND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Mondee Hldgs (MOND)?
A

The stock price for Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) is $10.6 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Mondee Hldgs (MOND) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mondee Hldgs.

Q
When is Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOND) reporting earnings?
A

Mondee Hldgs’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 25, 2022.

Q
Is Mondee Hldgs (MOND) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mondee Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does Mondee Hldgs (MOND) operate in?
A

Mondee Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.