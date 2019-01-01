Mondee Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:MOND), Quotes and News Summary

Mondee Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: MOND)
|Day Range10.49 - 11.95
|52 Wk Range6.8 - 14.15
|Open / Close11.72 / 10.6
|Float / Outstanding- / 81.2M
|Vol / Avg.48.6K / 113K
|Mkt Cap861.2M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price10.42
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.06
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-25
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.030
|0.0100
|REV
|38.940M
|42.700M
|3.760M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mondee Hldgs’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting MOND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mondee Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOND) is $10.6 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mondee Hldgs.
Mondee Hldgs’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mondee Hldgs.
Mondee Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.