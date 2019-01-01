American Shared Hospital Services is a United States-based company that provides stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy & related equipment. It currently provides Gamma Knife units to medical centers and stand-alone facilities. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates through the following operations: Gamma Knife, Advanced Radiation Therapy Equipment & Services, and Proton Beam Radiation Therapy Operations. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.