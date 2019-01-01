QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.39 - 2.42
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/20.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.08 - 5.04
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.42
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 1:25PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 3:34PM
American Shared Hospital Services is a United States-based company that provides stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy & related equipment. It currently provides Gamma Knife units to medical centers and stand-alone facilities. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates through the following operations: Gamma Knife, Advanced Radiation Therapy Equipment & Services, and Proton Beam Radiation Therapy Operations. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Shared Hospital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Shared Hospital (AMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Shared Hospital (AMEX: AMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Shared Hospital's (AMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Shared Hospital.

Q

What is the target price for American Shared Hospital (AMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Shared Hospital

Q

Current Stock Price for American Shared Hospital (AMS)?

A

The stock price for American Shared Hospital (AMEX: AMS) is $2.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:38:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Shared Hospital (AMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2007 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2007.

Q

When is American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) reporting earnings?

A

American Shared Hospital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is American Shared Hospital (AMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Shared Hospital.

Q

What sector and industry does American Shared Hospital (AMS) operate in?

A

American Shared Hospital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.