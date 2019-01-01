QQQ
Waldencast Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Waldencast Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ: WALD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waldencast Acquisition's (WALD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waldencast Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Waldencast Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Waldencast Acquisition (WALD)?

A

The stock price for Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ: WALD) is $9.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waldencast Acquisition.

Q

When is Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) reporting earnings?

A

Waldencast Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waldencast Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) operate in?

A

Waldencast Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.