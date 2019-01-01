Harte-Hanks Inc is a marketing services company that provides multichannel marketing solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, and strategic assessment. The company's offerings focus on business-to-business, retail, finance, and automotive segments through digital, social, mobile, and print media offerings. Harte-Hanks strives to develop better customer relationships through its marketing and analytical services for clients. The majority of its revenue is derived from its marketing services in the retail, technology, and consumer brand segments.