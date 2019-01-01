QQQ
Range
6.53 - 6.91
Vol / Avg.
16.9K/21.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
45.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.59
P/E
14.51
EPS
1.66
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 3:01PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Harte-Hanks Inc is a marketing services company that provides multichannel marketing solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, and strategic assessment. The company's offerings focus on business-to-business, retail, finance, and automotive segments through digital, social, mobile, and print media offerings. Harte-Hanks strives to develop better customer relationships through its marketing and analytical services for clients. The majority of its revenue is derived from its marketing services in the retail, technology, and consumer brand segments.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV48.700M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harte-Hanks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harte-Hanks (HHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Harte-Hanks's (HHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harte-Hanks (HHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on November 9, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HHS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harte-Hanks (HHS)?

A

The stock price for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) is $6.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harte-Hanks (HHS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2016.

Q

When is Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) reporting earnings?

A

Harte-Hanks’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is Harte-Hanks (HHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harte-Hanks.

Q

What sector and industry does Harte-Hanks (HHS) operate in?

A

Harte-Hanks is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.