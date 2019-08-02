Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Share:

 

Friday morning, 349 companies reached new 52-week lows.
 

Significant Points:

  • China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Optimum Interactive USA (OTC: OPTL) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 17.78%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
  •  

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
 

  • China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.64 on Friday, moving down 0.92%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares were down 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.62.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Total (OTC: TTFNF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $49.95 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $62.37.
  • Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.75. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTC: BMYMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $800.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.13. Shares traded down 1.2%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.73 on Friday morning, moving down 3.18%.
  • Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.23. The stock traded down 2.83%.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.30 on Friday, moving down 0.66%.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares were down 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.50.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.56. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $24.75 and moving down 1.0%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) stock hit $10.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares fell to $43.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
  • CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.02 and moving up 0.11%.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $46.73 and moving down 1.77%.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares fell to $4.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.79%.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Xiaomi (OTC: XIACF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
  • KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock drifted down 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.24.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Friday morning, moving down 1.0%.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.89. Shares traded down 2.11%.
  • BT Group (NYSE: BT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Friday morning, moving down 2.96%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
  • Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $138.00.
  • Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares made a new 52-week low of $148.00 on Friday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.33. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
  • Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) stock hit $13.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) stock hit a yearly low of $51.94. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock drifted down 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $78.00.
  • Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) shares moved down 5.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26, drifting down 5.5%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%.
  • Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Friday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.96 on Friday morning, moving down 1.55%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock hit a yearly low of $47.99. The stock was down 19.36% for the day.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.67 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTC: SUTNY) shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28, drifting down 1.59%.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.32 on Friday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.04.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares fell to $32.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.
  • Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares moved down 14.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.18, drifting down 14.9%.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares fell to $2.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.42%.
  • South32 (OTC: SHTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.06. Shares traded down 3.65%.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $197.75. The stock traded down 2.38%.
  • AIB Group (OTC: AIBRF) stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25.
  • Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell to $36.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.43%.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.
  • Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.53.
  • Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.36.
  • Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares moved down 1.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.17, drifting down 1.61%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.56 on Friday, moving down 3.3%.
  • COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTC: CICOY) shares moved down 5.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 5.03%.
  • Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 1.91%.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.52 and moving down 2.61%.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SHPMF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
  • Dynatrace Holdings (NYSE: DT) shares moved down 3.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.10, drifting down 3.8%.
  • Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) shares moved down 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86, drifting down 1.01%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $33.59 and moving down 0.09%.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAF) stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $37.70 and moving down 6.36%.
  • Bankia (OTC: BNKXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.00. Shares traded down 15.61%.
  • Trend Micro (OTC: TMICY) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.28.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.20. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving down 1.26%.
  • Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares fell to $17.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
  • ITV (OTC: ITVPY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.
  • Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.22. Shares traded down 2.75%.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares set a new yearly low of $18.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday morning, moving down 2.95%.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Friday, moving down 3.11%.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.23%.
  • Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSY) stock hit $1.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $46.69 on Friday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.50. Shares traded down 0.54%.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.59%.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock hit $26.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 16.6%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.23%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $81.63 on Friday morning, moving down 2.5%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares fell to $20.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares moved down 5.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.88, drifting down 5.89%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares fell to $20.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.98. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock hit $8.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
  • Electrocomponents (OTC: EENEF) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.31.
  • Storebrand (OTC: SREDF) shares moved down 11.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 11.6%.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.83. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.18 and moving down 1.69%.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.59 on Friday morning, moving down 18.8%.
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.69.
  • Samsonite International (OTC: SMSOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Friday morning, moving down 2.61%.
  • Samsonite International (OTC: SMSEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.69%.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $35.60. Shares traded down 4.75%.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares fell to $13.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.
  • West Fraser Timber Co (OTC: WFTBF) shares set a new yearly low of $37.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares hit a yearly low of $20.78. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell to $37.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
  • SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTC: SNCAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.62. Shares traded down 6.58%.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $48.93. Shares traded down 1.98%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock hit a yearly low of $23.69. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new yearly low of $43.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.07.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares set a new yearly low of $62.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares hit a yearly low of $62.22. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock hit $31.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.0%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares hit a yearly low of $43.95. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.56. Shares traded down 1.98%.
  • Reliance Worldwide Corp (OTC: RLLWF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.98%.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.07.
  • Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.01. Shares traded down 17.82%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) stock hit $23.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.17%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.92%.
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.29 on Friday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
  • BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares fell to $43.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.0%.
  • Cision (NYSE: CISN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.94. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares fell to $35.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares fell to $16.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.24. Shares traded down 3.26%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.11. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
  • China Water Affairs Gr (OTC: CWAFF) shares fell to $0.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.52%.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday, moving down 5.79%.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) shares fell to $5.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Friday morning, moving down 7.83%.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares hit a yearly low of $18.26. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • NFI Group (OTC: NFYEF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Valaris (NYSE: VAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 13.91% on the session.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares set a new yearly low of $77.91 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 1.36%.
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) shares fell to $11.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Friday. The stock was down 12.87% for the day.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) shares fell to $0.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.29%.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock hit $8.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.17 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 40.85% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 3.16%.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.46 on Friday. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) shares moved down 5.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 5.48%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.74. Shares traded down 3.29%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $31.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.94%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.36 on Friday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.
  • Hutchison (OTC: HUTCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving down 17.67%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock drifted up 4.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.65.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.88. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock hit $6.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock hit $33.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.35%.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock hit $8.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
  • Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.23. Shares traded down 1.21%.
  • Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) stock hit $21.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.93%.
  • Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded down 3.39%.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.31 and moving up 1.77%.
  • Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.86%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 0.66%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
  • Advanced Metallurgical Gr (OTC: AMVMF) shares fell to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.12%.
  • Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) stock drifted down 4.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.08.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday, moving down 5.08%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares moved down 3.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.75, drifting down 3.25%.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.52 on Friday morning, moving down 2.57%.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.60 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) shares were down 6.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.64.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares hit a yearly low of $32.11. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
  • Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) shares were down 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.96.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) shares set a new yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 15.0% on the session.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares hit a yearly low of $14.07. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares hit a yearly low of $11.77. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit a yearly low of $27.76. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares set a new yearly low of $24.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.08. Shares traded down 1.93%.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares fell to $3.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $15.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.51%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock drifted down 6.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.32 and moving down 8.2%.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%.
  • Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares made a new 52-week low of $47.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
  • United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell to $8.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.14. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
  • SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.68. Shares traded down 18.32%.
  • Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares fell to $7.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%.
  • Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock traded down 2.59%.
  • Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CRBBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 3.43%.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.80.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.
  • CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.36. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock drifted down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.99.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting down 4.5%.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) shares hit a yearly low of $46.61. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.33 and moving down 0.57%.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell to $4.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
  • Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.36 on Friday morning, moving down 0.79%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.
  • Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) stock hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.0%.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares fell to $2.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.69%.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.23 and moving down 0.84%.
  • Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) shares were down 5.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.65.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell to $8.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.79%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock drifted down 41.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.47. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) stock hit a yearly low of $12.84. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.05 and moving down 16.25%.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares set a new yearly low of $13.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Friday morning, moving down 3.52%.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock hit $15.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 8.71%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 2.18%.
  • Atlas Mara (OTC: AAMAF) stock drifted down 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20.
  • MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 4.87%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock drifted down 2.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded up 0.99%.
  • JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday morning, moving down 1.09%.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock hit $5.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.03.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Friday morning, moving down 11.42%.
  • BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock hit $12.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Friday, moving down 1.22%.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.11, drifting down 1.59%.
  • Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTC: AAOMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday, moving down 25.0%.
  • Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares set a new yearly low of $6.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.50 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.55. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Friday morning, moving up 0.13%.
  • 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
  • Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock drifted up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
  • Nicox (OTC: NICXF) shares moved down 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 1.12%.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 11.45%.
  • Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving up 1.91%.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Painted Pony Energy (OTC: PDPYF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.39%.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday morning, moving down 1.31%.
  • Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares moved down 8.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 8.51%.
  • Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 2.3%.
  • Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 18.6% on the session.
  • Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Friday, moving down 1.73%.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
  • Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.15 and moving down 0.45%.
  • AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 1.63%.
  • Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. The stock was down 11.89% for the day.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) stock drifted down 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57.
  • BioCardia (OTC: BCDA) shares fell to $5.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 65.53%.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares moved down 4.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 4.79%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday morning, moving down 3.49%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Friday, moving down 6.43%.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
  • Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) shares fell to $1.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.14%.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.63%.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.69%.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.42. Shares traded down 3.48%.
  • Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) shares were down 10.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.38.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.98. Shares traded down 0.74%.
  • Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock hit $1.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.41%.
  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.25. Shares traded down 4.44%.
  • Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday, moving down 5.94%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.00005. Shares traded down 50.0%.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.62. Shares traded down 3.03%.
  • Paringa Resources (OTC: PNGZF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06. The stock was down 28.57% on the session.
  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Progressive Care (OTC: RXMD) shares fell to $0.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.12%.
  • Orbit Garant Drilling (OTC: OBGRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 18.37% for the day.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday morning, moving up 4.17%.
  • De Grey Mining (OTC: DGMLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.04 and moving down 3.8%.
  • Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07. The stock traded up 9.73%.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday. The stock was down 27.56% for the day.
  • True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.65%.
  • Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday, moving down 3.39%.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 19.05% for the day.
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.64. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
  • Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45. The stock traded down 2.25%.
  • Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 0.52%.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 14.85% on the session.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • Urban Tea (NASDAQ: MYT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 26.86%.
  • Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.57%.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving up 3.44%.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%.
  • Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 1.98%.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Hemispherx Biopharma (AMEX: HEB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.66 and moving down 5.67%.
  • Christopher & Banks (OTC: CBKC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
  • Select Sands (OTC: SLSDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04. The stock traded down 12.28%.
  • Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday, moving down 15.0%.
  • Newport Gold (OTC: NWPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.01. Shares traded down 75.0%.
  • Creative Medical Tech (OTC: CELZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Friday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving up 4.97%.
  • CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.26 and moving down 65.73%.
  • Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.69%.
  • WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Pacific Ventures Group (OTC: PACV) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Friday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
  • Uneeqo (OTC: UNEQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.002. The stock traded up 17.78%.
  • Auscrete (OTC: ASCK) shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.001.
  • Optimum Interactive USA (OTC: OPTL) shares fell to $0.0001 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 66.67%.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + AAMAF)

New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print