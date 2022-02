Headquartered in Beijing, ABC evolved from a state-owned specialized bank to a state-controlled commercial bank. It listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges in 2010. ABC operates more than 20,000-branch network in China, providing corporate and retail banking products and services, and carries out treasury operations for its own accounts or for its customers. Shareholders Central Huijin, China's state-owned investment company, and the Ministry of Finance own 40% and 35%, respectively. Corporate banking, retail banking, and wholesale banking accounted for 42%, 39%, and 12% of profit before tax, in 2020, respectively. Rural banking and urban banking contributed to nearly 40% of total profit before tax in 2020.