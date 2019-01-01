QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.92 - 9.5
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/6.3K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.71%
52 Wk
7.14 - 10.89
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
20.32
Open
9.45
P/E
8
EPS
59.22
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
AGC Inc produces and sells glass and glass-related products in two segments based on product type: Automotive glass and Float glass. The Automotive glass segment, which generates the majority of revenue, is the largest automotive glass supplier in India. The Float glass segment manufactures and sells glass products to the architectural, interior design, and construction industries. The segment also produces solar glass, which is used for solar power generation. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from India.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV4.082B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AGC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGC (ASGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGC (OTCPK: ASGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGC's (ASGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AGC.

Q

What is the target price for AGC (ASGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AGC

Q

Current Stock Price for AGC (ASGLY)?

A

The stock price for AGC (OTCPK: ASGLY) is $9.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGC (ASGLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is AGC (OTCPK:ASGLY) reporting earnings?

A

AGC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is AGC (ASGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGC.

Q

What sector and industry does AGC (ASGLY) operate in?

A

AGC is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.