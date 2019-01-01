QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
283K/39.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
1.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-5.21
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
School Specialty Inc is a distributor of supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products and curriculum solutions, primarily to the education marketplace. Its operating business segments are Distribution and Curriculum. The company generates maximum revenue from the Distribution Segment. Its Distribution segment offers products primarily to the PreK-12 education market that includes basic classroom supplies and office products, instructional materials, indoor and outdoor furniture and equipment, physical education equipment, classroom technology, and planning and organizational products.


School Specialty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy School Specialty (SCOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of School Specialty (OTCEM: SCOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are School Specialty's (SCOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for School Specialty.

Q

What is the target price for School Specialty (SCOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for School Specialty

Q

Current Stock Price for School Specialty (SCOO)?

A

The stock price for School Specialty (OTCEM: SCOO) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does School Specialty (SCOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for School Specialty.

Q

When is School Specialty (OTCEM:SCOO) reporting earnings?

A

School Specialty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is School Specialty (SCOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for School Specialty.

Q

What sector and industry does School Specialty (SCOO) operate in?

A

School Specialty is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.