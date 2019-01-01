Wartsila is a global manufacturer of critical equipment and services for the marine and energy markets with operations in over 70 countries. Approximately one half of the group's sales are derived from the sale of services and spare parts through its network of 258 sales and service network locations. Wartsila is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange in Finland. Approximately 1 in 3 oceangoing vessels has a Wartsila solution on board, translating into an installed base of over 50,000 vessels and 10,000 customers.