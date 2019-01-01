Topcon Corp sells ophthalmic instruments, medical equipment, and machine control and GPS-related systems. The firm operates in three segments: Eye Care, Smart Infrastructure, and Positioning. The Eye Care business sells ophthalmic instruments and systems for eye examination, measurement, treatment, and eyeglass lens processing. The Smart Infrastructure business sells positioning products that use GPS, laser, and image analysis technologies based on the firm's optical technology. The Positioning business sells products related to Global Navigation Satellite Systems, or GNSS, to the construction and agriculture industries, including GNSS surveying, machine control, and precision agriculture solutions. North America, Europe, and Japan contribute the largest proportion of it's revenue.