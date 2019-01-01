QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.45%
52 Wk
10.82 - 19.12
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
22.26
Open
-
P/E
16.32
EPS
17.76
Shares
105.2M
Outstanding
Topcon Corp sells ophthalmic instruments, medical equipment, and machine control and GPS-related systems. The firm operates in three segments: Eye Care, Smart Infrastructure, and Positioning. The Eye Care business sells ophthalmic instruments and systems for eye examination, measurement, treatment, and eyeglass lens processing. The Smart Infrastructure business sells positioning products that use GPS, laser, and image analysis technologies based on the firm's optical technology. The Positioning business sells products related to Global Navigation Satellite Systems, or GNSS, to the construction and agriculture industries, including GNSS surveying, machine control, and precision agriculture solutions. North America, Europe, and Japan contribute the largest proportion of it's revenue.

Topcon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Topcon (TOPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Topcon (OTCPK: TOPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Topcon's (TOPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Topcon.

Q

What is the target price for Topcon (TOPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Topcon

Q

Current Stock Price for Topcon (TOPCF)?

A

The stock price for Topcon (OTCPK: TOPCF) is $12.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:02:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Topcon (TOPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Topcon.

Q

When is Topcon (OTCPK:TOPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Topcon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Topcon (TOPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Topcon.

Q

What sector and industry does Topcon (TOPCF) operate in?

A

Topcon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.