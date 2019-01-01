QQQ
Reliance Worldwide Corp. designs and manufactures branded, high-quality plumbing products. Reliance operates in North American, European and Australasian plumbing product markets, with 70% of sales derived from the U.S. in fiscal 2018. Key products include pipe fittings and related pipe, control valves and thermostatic products. Reliance's SharkBite-branded brass PTC plumbing fittings are a labour-saving innovation. Its disruptive entry into the plumbing fittings market in 2004 has provided strong growth for Reliance. Reliance's SharkBite enjoys an estimated 90% share of the brass PTC plumbing fittings category. Reliance markedly increased its European market exposure through the acquisition of John Guest in 2018, a leading U.K. plastic PTC fitting and pipe manufacturer.

Analyst Ratings

Reliance Worldwide Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliance Worldwide Corp (OTCPK: RLLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliance Worldwide Corp's (RLLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reliance Worldwide Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF)?

A

The stock price for Reliance Worldwide Corp (OTCPK: RLLWF) is $3.65 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:52:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Q

When is Reliance Worldwide Corp (OTCPK:RLLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Reliance Worldwide Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliance Worldwide Corp (RLLWF) operate in?

A

Reliance Worldwide Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.