Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
0.07/3.88%
52 Wk
1.58 - 2.31
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
25.37
Open
-
P/E
6.39
EPS
0.32
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated company that operates drug manufacturing, distribution, and retail pharmacy businesses in mainland China. It is the second- largest distributor by revenue, with a strong presence in Eastern China.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: SHPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shanghai Pharmaceuticals's (SHPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)?

A

The stock price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: SHPMF) is $1.905 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SHPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF) operate in?

A

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.