QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/11K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
281.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Auscrete Corp is involved in technologies developed for the construction of housing. It focuses on operating as a supplier in the housing market. The company utilizes its lightweight concrete technologies in the construction of housing, as well as for commercial structures. The product portfolio includes residential housing, commercial structures, and buildings in general. The firm specializes in concrete construction products such as cement and sand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Auscrete Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auscrete (ASCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auscrete (OTCPK: ASCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auscrete's (ASCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auscrete.

Q

What is the target price for Auscrete (ASCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auscrete

Q

Current Stock Price for Auscrete (ASCK)?

A

The stock price for Auscrete (OTCPK: ASCK) is $0.079 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:08:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auscrete (ASCK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auscrete.

Q

When is Auscrete (OTCPK:ASCK) reporting earnings?

A

Auscrete does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auscrete (ASCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auscrete.

Q

What sector and industry does Auscrete (ASCK) operate in?

A

Auscrete is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.