Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Trend Micro provides antivirus and other security products that protect the flow of information on PCs, file servers, e-mail servers, and the Internet gateway. Sales have averaged 75% annual growth over the past decade. Customers include British Airways, Merrill Lynch, Microsoft, Pacific Bell, and governmental agencies in the United States and Japan.

Trend Micro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trend Micro (TMICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trend Micro (OTCPK: TMICY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trend Micro's (TMICY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trend Micro.

Q

What is the target price for Trend Micro (TMICY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trend Micro

Q

Current Stock Price for Trend Micro (TMICY)?

A

The stock price for Trend Micro (OTCPK: TMICY) is $53.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trend Micro (TMICY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY) reporting earnings?

A

Trend Micro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trend Micro (TMICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trend Micro.

Q

What sector and industry does Trend Micro (TMICY) operate in?

A

Trend Micro is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.