Samsonite is the world's largest luggage company with a 19.5% market share in 2018. The company produces and sells travel luggage under various brands targeting the mid-market to high-end consumers. The group's key brand is Samsonite, whose market presence is well established, followed by Tumi, the high-end brand acquired in 2016, which alongside mass-market brand American Tourister, are the next largest earnings contributors. The majority of its products are manufactured by third parties, but Samsonite does produce its own select proprietary materials. Except for Tumi, most of its products are sold to retailers, but the acquisition of online retailer eBags in early 2017 is boosting its online sales channel direct to consumers.