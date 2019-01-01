Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in a single segment of the mobile telecommunications business in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers a wide range of mobile telecommunications services and products with an increasing focus on data-centric services that converge with Internet and PC services. It provides mobile communications services such as local voice, SMS, MMS, IDD, and international roaming, as well as data services and applications including direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech.