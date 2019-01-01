Pacific Ventures Group Inc is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. Its customers range from a wide variety of restaurants, including many well known in Southern CA, to institutions, schools (UCSD, SDSU) and re-distributors such as US Foods and Sysco as well as to local distributors. It supplies wholesale food and restaurant supplies to San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside and offer same day service. In addition, it has clients in Arizona and Colorado that come to their facility to pick up their orders.