Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/81.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 1.18
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
0.91
EPS
-0.07
Shares
30.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Pacific Ventures Group Inc is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. Its customers range from a wide variety of restaurants, including many well known in Southern CA, to institutions, schools (UCSD, SDSU) and re-distributors such as US Foods and Sysco as well as to local distributors. It supplies wholesale food and restaurant supplies to San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside and offer same day service. In addition, it has clients in Arizona and Colorado that come to their facility to pick up their orders.

Pacific Ventures Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Ventures Group (OTCPK: PACV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Ventures Group's (PACV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Ventures Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Ventures Group (OTCPK: PACV) is $0.0699 last updated Today at 8:58:36 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q

When is Pacific Ventures Group (OTCPK:PACV) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Ventures Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) operate in?

A

Pacific Ventures Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.