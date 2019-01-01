Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC is an independent luxury automotive manufacturer. It designs, engineers and produces sports cars in Warwickshire, United Kingdom and sell those models through a network of dealers. Further, it is also involved in servicing of sports cars, all the activities are carried out under the brand name of Aston Martin. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom, The Americas, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific of which The Americas derives maximum revenue.