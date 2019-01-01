QQQ
Range
14.82 - 15.08
Vol / Avg.
4K/14.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.82 - 31.48
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.78
Shares
116.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 10, 2021, 8:31AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC is an independent luxury automotive manufacturer. It designs, engineers and produces sports cars in Warwickshire, United Kingdom and sell those models through a network of dealers. Further, it is also involved in servicing of sports cars, all the activities are carried out under the brand name of Aston Martin. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom, The Americas, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific of which The Americas derives maximum revenue.

Aston Martin Lagonda Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK: ARGGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aston Martin Lagonda's (ARGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aston Martin Lagonda.

Q

What is the target price for Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK: ARGGY) was reported by Redburn Partners on October 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARGGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY)?

A

The stock price for Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK: ARGGY) is $14.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:22:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aston Martin Lagonda.

Q

When is Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:ARGGY) reporting earnings?

A

Aston Martin Lagonda does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aston Martin Lagonda.

Q

What sector and industry does Aston Martin Lagonda (ARGGY) operate in?

A

Aston Martin Lagonda is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.