Range
7.29 - 7.55
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/8K
Div / Yield
0.27/3.61%
52 Wk
7.4 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.55
P/E
7.23
EPS
8.85
Shares
629.8M
Outstanding
Mazda Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturer. The company primarily manufactures passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Also, Mazda manufactures diesel and petroleum gasoline engines, along with manual and automatic transmissions for vehicles. The vast majority of Mazda's production is manufactured locally. The company segments itself across four geographic areas: Japan, North America, Europe, and other markets. The company derives more than half its consolidated revenue from operations in Japan, followed by North America, and then Europe.

Mazda Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mazda Motor (MZDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mazda Motor's (MZDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mazda Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Mazda Motor (MZDAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAF) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 3, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MZDAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mazda Motor (MZDAF)?

A

The stock price for Mazda Motor (OTCPK: MZDAF) is $7.35 last updated Today at 2:30:13 PM.

Q

Does Mazda Motor (MZDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mazda Motor.

Q

When is Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Mazda Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mazda Motor (MZDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mazda Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Mazda Motor (MZDAF) operate in?

A

Mazda Motor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.