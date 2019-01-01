QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.3 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
99.9K/168.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
123M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
393.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and small commercial energy storage systems. The company offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications from its manufacturing facilities in North America, Australia, and Europe. The product lines of company are based on a proprietary and patented, software-driven, advanced power control technology platform. This standardized platform supports market-specific products that are certified and optimized for use in all major global markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eguana Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eguana Technologies (EGTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCQB: EGTYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eguana Technologies's (EGTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eguana Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Eguana Technologies (EGTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eguana Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Eguana Technologies (EGTYF)?

A

The stock price for Eguana Technologies (OTCQB: EGTYF) is $0.3126 last updated Today at 8:10:17 PM.

Q

Does Eguana Technologies (EGTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eguana Technologies.

Q

When is Eguana Technologies (OTCQB:EGTYF) reporting earnings?

A

Eguana Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eguana Technologies (EGTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eguana Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Eguana Technologies (EGTYF) operate in?

A

Eguana Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.