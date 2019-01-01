Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, or AMG, produces specialty metals and mineral products and also provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, energy, infrastructure, and specialty metals and chemicals. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials which generates the majority revenues and AMG Technologies. The company's product offering includes antimony, chromium, graphite, silicon metal, turbine blades and engine components, transportation bodies, chemical, lubricants, consumer products, petrochemical pumps and pipes, fiber optics and semiconductors. AMG serves the international markets which include USA, Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, and France.