Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, or AMG, produces specialty metals and mineral products and also provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, energy, infrastructure, and specialty metals and chemicals. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials which generates the majority revenues and AMG Technologies. The company's product offering includes antimony, chromium, graphite, silicon metal, turbine blades and engine components, transportation bodies, chemical, lubricants, consumer products, petrochemical pumps and pipes, fiber optics and semiconductors. AMG serves the international markets which include USA, Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, and France.

Advanced Metallurgical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Metallurgical (OTCPK: AMVMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Metallurgical's (AMVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Metallurgical.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Metallurgical

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Metallurgical (OTCPK: AMVMF) is $39.61 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Metallurgical.

Q

When is Advanced Metallurgical (OTCPK:AMVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Metallurgical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Metallurgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Metallurgical (AMVMF) operate in?

A

Advanced Metallurgical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.