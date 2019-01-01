QQQ
Range
14.32 - 14.88
Vol / Avg.
74K/112.9K
Div / Yield
0.36/2.37%
52 Wk
12.97 - 25.87
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
34.71
Open
14.32
P/E
15.58
EPS
29.82
Shares
263M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Multiline Retail
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. otherwise known as Muji, is a Japanese retailer offering household and consumer goods. The company has a no-logo, no-brand policy. Its lower price strategy is based around the selection of materials, efficient manufacturing processes, and simplified packaging. The product portfolio ranges from stationery to clothing for men and women, food items, and major kitchen appliances. Its business includes also Muji Cafe & Meal, Muji Campsite, Muji House, and Idee. The Muji Cafe & Meal division operates Cafe Muji, offering cuisine, desserts, and beverages. Muji Campsite operates campsites and the surrounding forest areas. Muji House provides flexible framework for home interiors, such as The House of Woods and The House of Windows.

Ryohin Keikaku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCPK: RYKKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ryohin Keikaku's (RYKKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ryohin Keikaku.

Q

What is the target price for Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ryohin Keikaku

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY)?

A

The stock price for Ryohin Keikaku (OTCPK: RYKKY) is $14.871 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2015.

Q

When is Ryohin Keikaku (OTCPK:RYKKY) reporting earnings?

A

Ryohin Keikaku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryohin Keikaku.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY) operate in?

A

Ryohin Keikaku is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.