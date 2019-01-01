QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/15.8K
Div / Yield
2.01/6.28%
52 Wk
26.6 - 33.59
Mkt Cap
55.2B
Payout Ratio
27.95
Open
-
P/E
7.97
EPS
112.42
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Incorporated in 1948, Honda Motor was originally a motorcycle manufacturer. Today, the firm makes automobiles, motorcycles, and power products such as boat engines, generators, and lawnmowers. Honda sold 19.7 million cars and motorcycles in fiscal 2021 (4.5 million of which were autos), and consolidated sales were JPY 13.2 trillion. Automobiles constitute 65% of revenue and motorcycles 14%, with the rest split between power products and financial services. Honda also makes robots and private jets.

Honda Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honda Motor Co (OTCPK: HNDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Honda Motor Co's (HNDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Honda Motor Co.

Q

What is the target price for Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Honda Motor Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Honda Motor Co (HNDAF)?

A

The stock price for Honda Motor Co (OTCPK: HNDAF) is $31.97 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:25:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honda Motor Co.

Q

When is Honda Motor Co (OTCPK:HNDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Honda Motor Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honda Motor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) operate in?

A

Honda Motor Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.