Incorporated in 1948, Honda Motor was originally a motorcycle manufacturer. Today, the firm makes automobiles, motorcycles, and power products such as boat engines, generators, and lawnmowers. Honda sold 19.7 million cars and motorcycles in fiscal 2021 (4.5 million of which were autos), and consolidated sales were JPY 13.2 trillion. Automobiles constitute 65% of revenue and motorcycles 14%, with the rest split between power products and financial services. Honda also makes robots and private jets.