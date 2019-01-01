QQQ
Range
1.07 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
6.9M/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 1.62
Mkt Cap
195.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.09
P/E
7.53
EPS
0.12
Shares
173.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is an international shipping company that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It generates a majority of its revenue from the vessels. The company fleet of vessels includes Fellowship, Championship, Partnership, Knightship, Lordship, Gloriuship, Leadership, Geniuship, Premiership, and Squireship among others.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's (SHIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) was reported by Maxim Group on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting SHIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.24% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP)?

A

The stock price for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) is $1.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on July 7, 2008.

Q

When is Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reporting earnings?

A

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) operate in?

A

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.