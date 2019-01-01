QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
2.89/5.35%
52 Wk
40.12 - 59.92
Mkt Cap
140.7B
Payout Ratio
51.89
Open
-
P/E
9.14
EPS
2.19
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 4:54PM
TotalEnergies is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 12.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 43% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TotalEnergies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TotalEnergies (TTFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TotalEnergies (OTCPK: TTFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TotalEnergies's (TTFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TotalEnergies.

Q

What is the target price for TotalEnergies (TTFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TotalEnergies

Q

Current Stock Price for TotalEnergies (TTFNF)?

A

The stock price for TotalEnergies (OTCPK: TTFNF) is $54.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TotalEnergies (TTFNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is TotalEnergies (OTCPK:TTFNF) reporting earnings?

A

TotalEnergies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TotalEnergies (TTFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TotalEnergies.

Q

What sector and industry does TotalEnergies (TTFNF) operate in?

A

TotalEnergies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.