QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.24 - 23.9
Mkt Cap
238.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cellectis SA is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves. The company reports two segments: Therapeutics and Plants. Its Therapeutics segment focuses on novel cancer therapies, while its Plants segment focuses on agricultural biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cellectis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellectis (CMVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellectis (OTCPK: CMVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellectis's (CMVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cellectis.

Q

What is the target price for Cellectis (CMVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cellectis

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellectis (CMVLF)?

A

The stock price for Cellectis (OTCPK: CMVLF) is $5.24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:46:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cellectis (CMVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellectis.

Q

When is Cellectis (OTCPK:CMVLF) reporting earnings?

A

Cellectis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cellectis (CMVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellectis.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellectis (CMVLF) operate in?

A

Cellectis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.