|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI).
The latest price target for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting SQM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.59% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) is $60.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera.
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.