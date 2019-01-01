QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
1.97/3.24%
52 Wk
40.53 - 71.5
Mkt Cap
17.4B
Payout Ratio
48.16
Open
-
P/E
51.73
EPS
0.37
Shares
285.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 2:27PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (for electric vehicle batteries), specialty potassium fertilizers, iodine (for X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's (SQM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting SQM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.59% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM)?

A

The stock price for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) is $60.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) reporting earnings?

A

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera.

Q

What sector and industry does Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) operate in?

A

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.