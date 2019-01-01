QQQ
Range
32.94 - 34.98
Vol / Avg.
23.9K/44.5K
Div / Yield
0.62/1.81%
52 Wk
33.76 - 65.71
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
27.96
Open
32.94
P/E
16.07
EPS
49.84
Shares
271.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Founded in 1915 as a sales and repair shop for motors in Nagoya, Japan, Makita is one of the largest power tool manufacturers in the world with a focus on professional users, such as contractors and manufacturing workers. Together with Hitachi Koki, Makita has dominant market share of over 70% in Japan, and is the second player after Robert Bosch in Europe. Japan, Europe, North America, Asia account for 18%, 41%, 16%, and 9% of its sales in fiscal 2017, respectively. Its Chinese factories supply around 70% of Makita's global production.

Makita Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Makita (MKTAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Makita (OTCPK: MKTAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Makita's (MKTAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Makita.

Q

What is the target price for Makita (MKTAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Makita

Q

Current Stock Price for Makita (MKTAY)?

A

The stock price for Makita (OTCPK: MKTAY) is $33.79 last updated Today at 4:20:50 PM.

Q

Does Makita (MKTAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Makita (OTCPK:MKTAY) reporting earnings?

A

Makita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Makita (MKTAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Makita.

Q

What sector and industry does Makita (MKTAY) operate in?

A

Makita is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.