Founded in 1915 as a sales and repair shop for motors in Nagoya, Japan, Makita is one of the largest power tool manufacturers in the world with a focus on professional users, such as contractors and manufacturing workers. Together with Hitachi Koki, Makita has dominant market share of over 70% in Japan, and is the second player after Robert Bosch in Europe. Japan, Europe, North America, Asia account for 18%, 41%, 16%, and 9% of its sales in fiscal 2017, respectively. Its Chinese factories supply around 70% of Makita's global production.