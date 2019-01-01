QQQ
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low carbon metals such as copper.

Teck Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teck Resources (TCKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teck Resources (OTCPK: TCKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teck Resources's (TCKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teck Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Teck Resources (TCKRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teck Resources (OTCPK: TCKRF) was reported by JP Morgan on February 13, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TCKRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.95% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teck Resources (TCKRF)?

A

The stock price for Teck Resources (OTCPK: TCKRF) is $37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teck Resources (TCKRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2015.

Q

When is Teck Resources (OTCPK:TCKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Teck Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teck Resources (TCKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teck Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Teck Resources (TCKRF) operate in?

A

Teck Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.