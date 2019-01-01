QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
0.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
113.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Uneeqo Inc is a technology company engaged in providing applications and software solutions covering several business areas like Telecom, Finance, Mobile Application, Medical, and Travel applications.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uneeqo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uneeqo (UNEQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uneeqo (OTCEM: UNEQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uneeqo's (UNEQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uneeqo.

Q

What is the target price for Uneeqo (UNEQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uneeqo

Q

Current Stock Price for Uneeqo (UNEQ)?

A

The stock price for Uneeqo (OTCEM: UNEQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:18:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uneeqo (UNEQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uneeqo.

Q

When is Uneeqo (OTCEM:UNEQ) reporting earnings?

A

Uneeqo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uneeqo (UNEQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uneeqo.

Q

What sector and industry does Uneeqo (UNEQ) operate in?

A

Uneeqo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.