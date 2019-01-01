Nerds On Site Inc provides mobile information technology (IT) support for small to medium-sized enterprises. Its services include computer set up, network installation, tailored software services, and IT support. The company offers business solutions and residential services. The corporation oversees and retains a network of technically proficient and specially trained independent IT consultants (Consultants) to help clients by providing on-site, effective, consistent, and customized IT solutions. Its revenue is principally derived from service fees charged for consulting services performed by the consultants and sale of off-the-shelf software, hardware, and related support.