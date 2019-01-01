QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
18K/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.4M
Outstanding
Nerds On Site Inc provides mobile information technology (IT) support for small to medium-sized enterprises. Its services include computer set up, network installation, tailored software services, and IT support. The company offers business solutions and residential services. The corporation oversees and retains a network of technically proficient and specially trained independent IT consultants (Consultants) to help clients by providing on-site, effective, consistent, and customized IT solutions. Its revenue is principally derived from service fees charged for consulting services performed by the consultants and sale of off-the-shelf software, hardware, and related support.

Analyst Ratings

Nerds On Site Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nerds On Site (NOSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nerds On Site (OTCQB: NOSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nerds On Site's (NOSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nerds On Site.

Q

What is the target price for Nerds On Site (NOSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nerds On Site

Q

Current Stock Price for Nerds On Site (NOSUF)?

A

The stock price for Nerds On Site (OTCQB: NOSUF) is $0.055 last updated Today at 2:30:14 PM.

Q

Does Nerds On Site (NOSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nerds On Site.

Q

When is Nerds On Site (OTCQB:NOSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Nerds On Site does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nerds On Site (NOSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nerds On Site.

Q

What sector and industry does Nerds On Site (NOSUF) operate in?

A

Nerds On Site is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.