Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace. The company also supplements these primary sources of revenue with other ancillary activities incidental to its core business, such as logistics fees. The company has two reportable segments: Case Goods and Commissions. The Case Goods segment derives its revenue from the production and distribution of its owned beverage alcohol brands. The Commissions segment earns commission income from the representation of non-owned beverage alcohol brands in Canada.

Corby Spirit and Wine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK: CRBBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Corby Spirit and Wine's (CRBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corby Spirit and Wine.

Q

What is the target price for Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corby Spirit and Wine

Q

Current Stock Price for Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF)?

A

The stock price for Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK: CRBBF) is $13.66 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:12:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2018.

Q

When is Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK:CRBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Corby Spirit and Wine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corby Spirit and Wine.

Q

What sector and industry does Corby Spirit and Wine (CRBBF) operate in?

A

Corby Spirit and Wine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.