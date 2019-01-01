Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace. The company also supplements these primary sources of revenue with other ancillary activities incidental to its core business, such as logistics fees. The company has two reportable segments: Case Goods and Commissions. The Case Goods segment derives its revenue from the production and distribution of its owned beverage alcohol brands. The Commissions segment earns commission income from the representation of non-owned beverage alcohol brands in Canada.