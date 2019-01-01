|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK: CRBBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Corby Spirit and Wine.
There is no analysis for Corby Spirit and Wine
The stock price for Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK: CRBBF) is $13.66 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:12:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2018.
Corby Spirit and Wine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Corby Spirit and Wine.
Corby Spirit and Wine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.