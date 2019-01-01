QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.77/7.65%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
28.66
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
BOC is headquartered in Beijing and was founded in 1912. In the past, the bank has evolved as a central bank, international exchange bank, and state-owned bank specializing in foreign trade business. BOC was listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in 2006. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services to customers across greater China and overseas. Central Huijin, a Chinese state-owned investment company and BOC's largest shareholder, controls 68%.

Earnings

REV
REV

Analyst Ratings

Bank Of China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Of China (BACHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Of China (OTCPK: BACHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Of China's (BACHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Of China.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Of China (BACHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Of China

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Of China (BACHY)?

A

The stock price for Bank Of China (OTCPK: BACHY) is $10 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Of China (BACHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2012.

Q

When is Bank Of China (OTCPK:BACHY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Of China’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bank Of China (BACHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Of China.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Of China (BACHY) operate in?

A

Bank Of China is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.