BOC is headquartered in Beijing and was founded in 1912. In the past, the bank has evolved as a central bank, international exchange bank, and state-owned bank specializing in foreign trade business. BOC was listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in 2006. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services to customers across greater China and overseas. Central Huijin, a Chinese state-owned investment company and BOC's largest shareholder, controls 68%.