|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank Of China (OTCPK: BACHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bank Of China.
There is no analysis for Bank Of China
The stock price for Bank Of China (OTCPK: BACHY) is $10 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2012.
Bank Of China’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank Of China.
Bank Of China is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.