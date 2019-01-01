Storebrand ASA is a Nordic long-term savings and insurance company. Storebrand is mainly present in Norway, but it also offers life insurance, asset management, and health insurance in Sweden. The business is divided into nonguaranteed savings, insurance, and guaranteed pensions. The savings division includes bank and asset-management businesses and consists of defined-contribution pensions in Norway and Sweden, along with asset management and banking products for individuals. The insurance division consists of health insurance for the corporate and retail markets, property-casualty insurance, personal risk products, employee insurance, and pension-related insurance. The guaranteed pensions division offers long-term pension savings products.