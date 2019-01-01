QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.7K
Div / Yield
0.4/4.36%
52 Wk
8.69 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
49.32
Open
-
P/E
12.3
EPS
1.28
Shares
470.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Storebrand ASA is a Nordic long-term savings and insurance company. Storebrand is mainly present in Norway, but it also offers life insurance, asset management, and health insurance in Sweden. The business is divided into nonguaranteed savings, insurance, and guaranteed pensions. The savings division includes bank and asset-management businesses and consists of defined-contribution pensions in Norway and Sweden, along with asset management and banking products for individuals. The insurance division consists of health insurance for the corporate and retail markets, property-casualty insurance, personal risk products, employee insurance, and pension-related insurance. The guaranteed pensions division offers long-term pension savings products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Storebrand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Storebrand (SREDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Storebrand (OTCPK: SREDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Storebrand's (SREDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Storebrand.

Q

What is the target price for Storebrand (SREDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Storebrand

Q

Current Stock Price for Storebrand (SREDF)?

A

The stock price for Storebrand (OTCPK: SREDF) is $9.1 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:22:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Storebrand (SREDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Storebrand.

Q

When is Storebrand (OTCPK:SREDF) reporting earnings?

A

Storebrand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Storebrand (SREDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Storebrand.

Q

What sector and industry does Storebrand (SREDF) operate in?

A

Storebrand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.