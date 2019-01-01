Asahi Kasei Corp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, sells a variety of products and services. The firm is organized into four segments based on product or service. The chemicals and fibers segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells ammonia-based products including plastic compounds and cellulose fiber. The homes and construction segment builds residential houses and sells thermal insulation. The electronics segment sells components for mobile phones including electronic compasses and lithium-ion battery separators. The healthcare segment sells medical devices including blood purification, blood transfusion, and bioprocess products. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.