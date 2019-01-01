QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating just under 1,000 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 809 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 133 Buy Buy Baby stores and 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care). In an effort to refocus on its core businesses, the firm has divested the online retailer Personalizationmall.com, One Kings Lane, Christmas Tree Shops and That (gifts/housewares), Linen Holdings, and Cost Plus World Market.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250
REV2.000B1.878B-122.000M

Bed Bath & Beyond Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BBBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.57% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)?

A

The stock price for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is $13.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Q

When is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reporting earnings?

A

Bed Bath & Beyond’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Q

What sector and industry does Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) operate in?

A

Bed Bath & Beyond is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.