|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Glencore (OTCPK: GLNCY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Glencore.
The latest price target for Glencore (OTCPK: GLNCY) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLNCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Glencore (OTCPK: GLNCY) is $11.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
Glencore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Glencore.
Glencore is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.