Glencore is one of the world's largest commodities traders, active in markets for metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural goods. The firm's marketing business provides sourcing, logistics, transportation, storage, and financing services to commodity producers and consumers around the globe. The 2013 merger with diversified miner Xstrata propelled the company to become one of the world's largest commodity producers. Core exposures are in the production of thermal coal, coking coal, copper, zinc, nickel and ferroalloys.