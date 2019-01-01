QQQ
Range
16.24 - 16.77
Vol / Avg.
309.9K/46.8K
Div / Yield
0.59/3.41%
52 Wk
14.2 - 19.25
Mkt Cap
16.7B
Payout Ratio
90.09
Open
16.29
P/E
17.6
EPS
0
Shares
997.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 1:34PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Founded in 1926 and headquartered in France, Publicis is the world's third-largest ad holding company based on revenue. Publicis' services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Publicis Groupe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCQX: PUBGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Publicis Groupe's (PUBGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What is the target price for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Publicis Groupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)?

A

The stock price for Publicis Groupe (OTCQX: PUBGY) is $16.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2012.

Q

When is Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) reporting earnings?

A

Publicis Groupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) operate in?

A

Publicis Groupe is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.